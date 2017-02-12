Meryl Streep Fires Back at Donald Trump in Blistering Speech: ‘We Have the Right to Live Our Lives’

She delivered her latest verbal takedown while accepting an award from the Human Rights Campaign.

If you thought Meryl Streep was done with Donald Trump after the Golden Globes, think again. At a fundraiser for the Human Rights Campaign held last night, the three-time Oscar winner — who Trump called “overrated” in response to her blistering takedown of him at last month’s awards ceremony — doubled down on her criticism of the president.

“If you think people got mad when they thought the government was coming after their guns, wait until they come and try to take away our happiness,” Streep said, apparently to a two-minute standing ovation.

Streep was there to accept the gay rights organization’s Ally for Equality Award, and used the occasion to defend the LGBTQ community. “We’re not going to go back to the bad old days of ignorance and oppression and hiding who we are,” she continued. “We owe it to the people who have died for our rights, and who have died before they even got their own.”

For all her criticism of Trump, Streep said he may have given us a small gift, however unintentionally. “If we live through this precarious moment,” she began, “if [Trump’s] catastrophic instinct to retaliate doesn’t lead us to nuclear winter, we will have much to thank our current leader for. He will have woken us up to how fragile freedom is.”

Streep received her latest Academy Award nomination — her 20th, which is more than any other actor has ever received — for her role as the title character in “Florence Foster Jenkins.” She isn’t expected to win, but one can imagine what her speech might be like if she did.

“We have the right to live our lives, with God or without, as we choose,” added Streep. “There is a prohibition against the establishment of a state religion in our constitution, and we have the right to choose with whom we live, whom we love, and who and what gets to interfere with our bodies. As Americans, men, women, people, gay, straight, LGBTG. All of us have the human right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

