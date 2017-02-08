Mia Wasikowska and Christopher Abbott Starring in Nicolas Pesce’s Upcoming Thriller ‘Piercing’

The film is based on Ryu Murakami's 1994 novel of the same name.

Mia Wasikowska and Christopher Abbott are set to topline the upcoming film “Piercing.” According to Variety, the pair has wrapped production on the psychological thriller directed by Nicolas Pesce.

Based on Ryu Murakami’s 1994 novel of the same name, “Piercing” follows the story of a man (Abbott) who leaves his wife and daughter at home as he says he’s heading on a business trip. However, he checks into a hotel and calls an escort service with the intention of killing the unsuspecting call girl, played by Wasikowska. After arriving at his room, the seductive and enigmatic prostitute manages to hinder his plan of killing her.

Wasikowska is known for her work in such films as “Jane Eyre,” “The Kids Are All Right” and last year’s “Alice Through the Looking Glass.” Abbot has appeared in films like “James White” and “A Most Violent Year,” and is starring in the upcoming A24 horror film “It Comes at Night.”

Additional cast members include Laia Costa, Maria Dizzia, Wendell Pierce and Marin Ireland. Memento Films International will launch sales at this year’s Berlin Film Festival.

