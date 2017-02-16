‘Mine’ Trailer: Armie Hammer Gets Some Quality Time in the Desert in New Thriller

The film arrives in theaters in April.

Armie Hammer has come a long way from playing the Winklevi twins. After that breakthrough role in “The Social Network,” the actor has appeared in everything from “J. Edgar” and “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” to “The Birth of a Nation” and this year’s Sundance hit “Call Me by Your Name.” He’ll next be seen in “Mine,” whose first trailer just premiered. Watch it below.

Though it bears no official relation to the Oscar-nominated “Land of Mine,” Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro’s drama likewise concerns land mines. Hammer stars as a soldier who accidentally places one foot atop one such device after a failed mission in the desert; if he shifts his weight, the mine will explode. His only choice is to stay in place, fending off the elements and whatever else may come at him, until he can be rescued in 52 hours.

Annabelle Wallis, Tom Cullen and Juliet Aubrey co-star in the film, which was released in Italy last October. Well Go USA will release “Mine” stateside on April 7.

