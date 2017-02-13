‘Moonlight’s’ Alex R. Hibbert Planning to Spend Acting Money on Cancer Research

The remarkably down-to-earth 12-year-old ruminates on his plans for the future, in and outside of Hollywood.

After his turn as young Chiron in the critically acclaimed “Moonlight,” 12-year-old Alex R. Hibbert has a basic idea of what to do with his acting career and the money he’s making. In an interview with Stefan Pape, Hibbert emphasizes the importance of staying grounded despite the spotlight of countless awards shows and critical praise.

He’s not working for the fame, he says, but he does understand the power of the business in giving him the ability to do good for others. As he says, “I just wanna help my mom, and other people that need my help.” And the reach of the people he wants to help has no bounds, as he talks about putting a portion of his money towards cancer research to get the best doctors and build a lab to do some good.

Despite his quiet disposition, Alex still seems to be enjoying the attention for now: Although he does thoughtfully consider what kind of actor he would be in the future, he predicts that “If I become really famous and I’m grown up, you won’t see me before or after, you’ll just see me walk the red carpet… Because I’m very shy. I’ll talk to people before the after-parties so I can leave.” For now though, he won’t rule out the opportunity to get to meet his favorite actor, Oscar nominated, Andrew Garfield.

Adjusting to life in the spotlight hasn’t been completely easy for Alex, especially when it comes to school, but that doesn’t put a damper on his plans for the future. He’s still a kid, after all, and has hopes and dreams beyond the immediate reality of acting. He wanted to be a football player when he was younger, but while he thinks that’s no longer an option, it doesn’t put a damper on the future possibilities of becoming a scientist.

For Alex, the future is full of possibilities and while acting is included, it’s not limiting. In the meantime, he’ll be enjoying the present as “Moonlight” continues to sweep the awards circuit. Read the full interview at HeyUGuys.com now.

