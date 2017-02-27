Team ‘Moonlight’ Reacting To Their Oscar Win for Best Picture is the Best Thing Ever — Watch

It was the shock heard around the filmmaking world: "Moonlight" won Best Picture after "La La Land" had already been announced and taken the stage.

We are still reeling from last night’s shocking turn of events at the Oscars, in which “Moonlight” went on to win Best Picture after “La La Land” had already been announced as the victor and took the stage to celebrate. But as you might expect, no one was more shocked about the reveal than team “Moonlight” itself.

While viewers watching ABC saw the gaffe while looking on stage at Warren Beatty and the baffled “La La Land” cast and crew, the Oscars backstage live stream had the camera turned on the audience and captured the priceless reaction of “Moonlight” writer-director Barry Jenkins, co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney, producers Adele Romanski and Jeremy Kleiner and cast members Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes, Naomie Harris and Andre Holland. To say they were absolutely shocked would be a massive understatement. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

Jenkins took the stage to accept the real Oscar for Best Picture. “Very clearly, even in my dreams this could not be true,” the director said, still stunned by the turn of events. “But to hell with dreams! I’m done with it, because this is true. Oh, my goodness.”

He would go on to praise the creators of “La La Land”: “We’ve been on the road with these guys for so long, and that was so gracious, and so generous of them. My love to ‘La La Land,’ my love to everybody.”

Best Picture was one of three Oscars “Moonlight” won last night, the other two being Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Ali. “La La Land” took home six trophies, including Best Director and Best Actress. Click here for a complete list of Oscars winners,