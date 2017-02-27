Oscar Winner Mahershala Ali and the Men of ‘Moonlight’ Are Calvin Klein’s Newest Underwear Models

You just won Best Picture at the Oscars. What are you doing next? Becoming Calvin Klein underwear models, apparently.

“Moonlight” just won the Oscar for Best Picture, and the actors who made it such a powerful emotional journey have found a surprising followup project: Calvin Klein’s 2017 Spring men’s underwear campaign. Hey, we’re certainly not complaining. Calvin Klein made the announcement this morning (how’s that for incredible timing?) by debuting the first round of photos onto its Facebook page, a collection of which is embedded below. The campaign features newly-crowned Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes, Alex Hibbert and Ashton Sanders.

All four actors have seen their profiles raised significantly because of the Oscar-winning drama. Ali was the most well known of the bunch prior to the film’s release, with an Emmy nominated role in “House of Cards.” He recently joined the cast of Robert Rodriguez’s “Alita: Battle Angel” and can be seen in “Luke Cage” season one on Netflix. Rhodes, meanwhile, is currently filming war drama “Horse Soldiers,” opposite Chris Hemsworth, and has landed a role in the upcoming “Predator” reboot.

Sanders is in production on Rupert Wyatt’s “Captive State,” while the young Hibbert is joining Showtime drama “The Chi.”

The campaign photos, shot in crisp black-and-white, hail from Calvin Klein chief creative officer Raf Simons and creative director Pieter Mulier. Check them out below.

