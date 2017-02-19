‘Moonlight,’ Censored: Here’s How Indian Censors Carved Up Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-Nominated Hit

Graphic language and sex scenes were excised, while anti-smoking disclaimers were added.

“Moonlight” is one of the most acclaimed films of the last year, and in one week’s time we’ll see if it wins any of the eight Academy Awards it’s nominated for. But not every aspect of Barry Jenkins’ film — which depicts three different stages in the life of a young black man struggling with his sexuality — will be seen in every market, as a document posted to reddit details the cuts and additions made for its theatrical release in India.

READ MORE: ‘Moonlight’ Has 8 Oscar Nominations, but an Adapted Screenplay Win Is Almost Guaranteed

All of the cuts pertain to the film’s more graphic elements. Every instance of the words “bitch,” “bitches,” “motherfucker” and “dick” have been excised, for example, as have two sex scenes involving the lead character’s homosexuality — both of which are crucial to “Moonlight” as a whole. The cuts amount to 53 seconds total.

READ MORE: The Craft of ‘Moonlight’: How a $1.5 Million Indie Landed Eight Oscar Nominations

The additions, meanwhile, last more than two minutes long and are described thusly: “Added Anti-Smoking Disclaimer & Health Spot in the beginning and middle of the movie and static message with scroll wherever smoking scene appears in the film.” View the document below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.