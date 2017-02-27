‘Moonlight’ Exclusive Feaurette: Explore the Magic of Alex Hibbert’s Performance In New Look at Best Picture Winner — Watch

No more excuses -- it's time to experience the wonder of Barry Jenkins' winner.

What a time for “Moonlight.” After what will likely go down as not only the biggest Oscars gaffe in the history of the Hollywood award show, but perhaps any awards ceremony ever, Barry Jenkins’ stunning triptych about a young boy coming of age in Miami walked away with a very well-deserved Best Picture win.

Appropriately enough, the winner is now bound for home video release, allowing cinephiles far and wide the chance to check out Jenkins’ rich and expressive feature. In celebration of that — and, well, so much more — we’re happy to debut a brand new featurette that focuses on the performance of Alex Hibbert, who plays “Little” in the first act of the film.

With insights from both Hibbert (who is as charming and talented as you’d hope for from a rising kiddo star) and producer Jeremy Kleiner, the new featurette explores Hibbert’s performance in compelling ways and shows off just a bit of the magic that makes “Moonlight” so special.

Check out our exclusive featurette from the newly minted Best Picture winner below.

“Moonlight” hits DVD and Blu-ray tomorrow, February 28.

