‘Moonlight’-Inspired Short Film: ‘The Fits’ Director Anna Rose Holmer Shares Beautiful Dance Clip

"Just Dance: Moonlight x Alvin Ailey" pays tribute to Barry Jenkins' critically acclaimed drama.

“The Fits” director Anna Rose Holmer has teamed up with New York’s Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Academy Award-nominated composer Nicholas Britell to create a short film inspired by the award-winning feature “Moonlight.” Watch the short film below.

Titled “Just Dance: Moonlight x Alvin Ailey,” the short film pays homage to Barry Jenkins’ critically acclaimed drama. The short features professional dancers Jamar Roberts, Christopher Taylor and Jeremy T. Villas as they dance to an intense score by Britell, the composer behind the soundtrack of award-winning drama. The choreography in the film is by the theater’s artistic director Robert Battle.

“Moonlight” follows the story of a young black man as he goes from childhood to adulthood and comes to terms with his sexuality. The film highlights the struggles he faces trying to find his place in the world while growing up in a tough Miami neighborhood.

Watch Anna Rose Holmer’s short film below.

