‘Moonlight’ Wins Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature Film

“Moonlight” took home the award for Best Feature Film at the Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, the final awards ceremony of the season before Sunday’s Academy Awards. The film swept the Independent Spirit Awards, with six wins at the end of the night.

Director Barry Jenkins won the award for Best Director and Best Screenplay, the latter of which he shared with playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney. McCraney wrote the play upon which “Moonlight” is based, “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue.” “Moonlight” also won the Robert Altman award and the awards for Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

“The films that have been discussed and lauded in this last year really speak to this appetite and this need for stories that are bold and defy easy categorization,” said “Moonlight” producer Adele Romanski. “I think people are telling us that’s what they want to see and we hear you and we’re going to keep answering that call.”

The other nominees for Best Feature Film were “American Honey,” “Chronic,” “Jackie” and “Manchester by the Sea.”

