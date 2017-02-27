‘Moonlight’ Wins Oscar For Best Picture After Announcing Mistake — Correction

After an announcing mistake, Barry Jenkins' film was revealed to be the actual winner of the Oscars' biggest award.

“Moonlight” won the Oscar for Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday, but only after an unprecedented mistake that caused Warren Beatty to declare “La La Land” the winner before the issue was cleared up.

Barry Jenkins’ beloved drama about an alienated African-American boy in Miami was one of the most acclaimed films of the year, but was considered by many to be a long shot for Best Picture. Among the film’s most ardent supporters was filmmaker Mark Duplass, who penned an open letter to the Academy urging them to consider the film for Best Picture. “The sad truth is, films like this don’t get made anymore,” Duplass wrote. “This is my favorite film of the last 10 years.”

The other nominees for Best Picture were “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion” and “Manchester by the Sea.”

