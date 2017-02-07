‘mother!’: Darren Aronofsky Drama Starring Jennifer Lawrence Gets Awards-Friendly Release Date

'World War Z 2' and 'Friday the 13th,' meanwhile, have been removed from Paramount's schedule.

Bad news, sequel and/or reboot fans: Paramount has removed both “World War Z 2” and the latest “Friday the 13th” remake from its schedule, leaving both projects’ futures uncertain for now. In their place is Darren Aronofsky’s “mother!,” which stars Jennifer Lawrence and is being released on October 13.

READ MORE: Darren Aronofsky on His Private Writing Process, Fighting Financiers and His Mysterious New Film

According to Deadline, “mother!” concerns “a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.” Michelle Pfeiffer, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Domhnall Gleeson co-star in the film, whose autumnal release date suggests Paramount could be aiming for a premiere at one of the seasonal festivals (Telluride, Toronto, Venice and New York) and planning an awards push.

READ MORE: Paramount Reveals Martin Scorsese’s ‘Silence’ Footage, Plus Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence’s New Film ‘Mother’

“World War Z 2” was originally slated for June 9, while “Friday the 13th” had the October 13 spot. Aronofsky is both writing and directing “mother!,” his first film since the biblical epic “Noah” came out three years ago.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.