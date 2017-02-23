Kermit and ‘La La Land’ Get the Mashup You’ve Been Dreaming of in ‘Muppet Muppet Land’ — Watch

Funny or Die strikes again.

With 14 Academy Award nominations and a several prizes at the Golden Globes, Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” has generated more buzz this awards season than any other movie. Just to name a few categories, the musical is up for are Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Song and Best Film Editing, so naturally a little poking fun at the presumed frontrunner comes with the territory. A new mashup doing just that has been posted on FunnyorDie.

With a little light-hearted humor, the Muppets’ own Kermit the Frog stars in the mashup of the Oscar-nominated original song “City of Stars.” This short clip has quick witty editing of Kermit painted as Emma Stone’s love interest in the film, originally played by Ryan Gosling.

Check out the clip below:

