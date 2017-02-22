‘Music Is My Mistress’: KENZO Launches Short Film Directed by ‘Lemonade’ Helmer Kahlil Joseph — Watch

The film stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Jesse Williams alongside musician Kelsey Lu.

KENZO has launched “Music Is My Mistress,” a short film by director Kahlil Joseph, the mind behind Beyoncé’s “Lemonade”, Kendrick Lamar’s “m.A.A.d” and Flying Lotus’ “Until the Quiet Comes.” The short stars actors Jesse Williams and Tracee Ellis Ross alongside musician Kelsey Lu. Watch the film below.

“Having Tracee, Jessie, Lu and Ish also collaborate was amazing,” said KENZO creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon in a statement. “The atmosphere on set was so unique and we think that’s visible in the film. Everyone brought their diverse talents together to create something beautiful.”

True to the director’s style, the short doesn’t follow a linear pattern, and music definitely takes center stage. It features music by Shabazz Palaces and Lu. “It’s a trailer wrapped in a music video inside a short film. It’s a comedy subverting its own seriousness. It feels vast yet intimate, pensive yet deeply funny, lyrical and blunt, precise and improvised,” reads the official description of the short, which was created by KENZO and Annapurna Films.

Up next for Joseph is the launch, next month, of “Process.” The short is the companion film to British singer Sampha’s debut album of the same name. Watch “Music Is My Mistress” below.

