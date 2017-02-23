‘My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea’ Trailer: Hilariously Bizarre Comedy on the Brink of the End of the World — Watch

Dash Shaw's debut feature is due in theaters soon.

Children are the future. Not a new idea. Not a totally original idea. Yet, it’s a proven fact that the younger generation dictates the direction of the future. “My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea” subverts this traditional idea creating a darkly comedic and crude animated comedy. This is Dash Shaw’s (a celebrated cartoonist) first feature, and it does not disappoint.

This film uses the hierarchy of a small mundane town and high school as a device to parallel a social class warfare. It’ full of apocalyptic chaos partnered with enrapturing craziness.

“My Entire High School…” received acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, the Berlin Film Festival and AFI Fest last year. Voicing the characters of the film are Jason Schwartzman, Lena Dunham, Reggie Wats, Maya Rudolph and Susan Sarandon, among others.

To catch a glimpse, check out the trailer below:

