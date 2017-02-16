‘My Life as a Zucchini’ Exclusive Photos: Charming Stop-Motion Oscar Contender Is All About the Details

The stop-motion animated offering opens in select theaters February 24.

“My Life as a Zucchini” is set to open in select theaters in the United States later this month, but before heading out to see the Oscar nominee, check out these exclusive behind-the-scene photos that show some of the details that went into making this adorable stop-motion animated film, produced in France.

Originally titled in French “Ma vie de Courgette,” the Swiss film tells the story of a blue-haired 9-year-old boy who prefers to be called Courgette (French for zucchini) instead of his birth name of Icare. After his mother’s sudden death, Zucchini is taken to a foster home filled with other orphans his age. At first, Zucchini struggles to fit in this strange and even hostile environment, where other kids pick on him. But he quickly makes new friends, eventually learns to trust — and he may even fall in love.

The Oscar contender in the Best Animated Motion Picture category is directed by Swiss animation filmmaker Claude Barras (“Land of the Heads”). The English-language version of the French film features voice work from Will Forte (“MacGruber”), Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”), Ellen Page (“Juno”) and Amy Sedaris (“BoJack Horseman”).

“My Life as a Zucchini” opens in select theaters on February 24. Check out the exclusive set photos below.

