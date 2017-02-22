‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Revival Gets Netflix Release Date

Mega-fans of the series, revived by a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, don't have to wait much longer.

Prepare to return to the Satellite of Love this April, because the revival of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” has a premiere date.

Funded by a Kickstarter campaign that earned over $5.7 million dollars directly from the show’s insanely loyal fanbase, “MST3K” Season 11 (essentially) will stream all 14 episodes on Netflix beginning April 14, 2017.

Original host Joel Hodgson tapped Nerdist favorite Jonah Ray to star as the latest hapless human forced to watch terrible movies for science, accompanied by his robot friends Crow and Tom Servo (voiced in the revival by comedian Hampton Yount and “Grace and Frankie” star Baron Vaughn). Terrorizing Jonah is Felicia Day as evil scientist Kinga Forrester, assisted by Patton Oswalt as TV’s Son of TV’s Frank.

The writing staff for the revival includes Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland and plenty more. The series was just unveiled to fans at a recent series of screenings in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles — but the rest of the fans who made the series possible with their cash (as well as anyone with a Netflix account) will be able to check it out soon.

Check out the announcement from Netflix below (complete with cast photo):

Get ready for the Robot Roll-Call: @MST3K is coming to Netflix April 14! pic.twitter.com/iYVT7RhcTo — Netflix US (@netflix) February 22, 2017

