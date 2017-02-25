‘Namour’ Trailer: An Immigrant Struggles in Ava DuVernay-Supported Netflix Drama

Heidi Saman's film was the IndieWire Project of the Day in 2013.

Immigration is a hot topic these days, given controversy surrounding Trump’s Muslim travel ban. But Heidi Saman’s new drama “Namour” aims to showcase a different aspect of the immigrant experience: finding your place as an American. The trailer, which premiered on Entertainment Weekly, follows Steven, the son of Egyptian parents who is coming to terms with his menial valet job at a ritzy L.A. restaurant.

Ava DuVernay’s releasing company Array acquired the film, which is headed to Netflix on March 15. In 2013, Saman and “Namour” were showcased as the IndieWire Project of the Day.

Saman revealed to Entertainment Weekly how the economy was a driving force behind the project.

“The recession is what inspired me to write the film,” she said. “I was in my 20s when it happened. I myself had the feeling of ‘You’ve just graduated, you’re part of a mobile middle class and you have all these opportunities ahead.’ I felt like the recession took all of that away. I saw friends lose jobs. Some lose their home. And I thought the idea of having all this potential and then it’s taken away was interesting. What do you do with that?”

