Natalie Portman Skipping the Oscars and Independent Spirit Awards Due to Pregnancy

She is nominated for Best Actress and Best Female Lead, respectively, for her work in "Jackie."

Natalie Portman, considered an Oscar frontrunner for her incredible performance in “Jackie,” won’t be attending the ceremony due to her pregnancy. In a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, Portman remained gracious while explaining her absence.

READ MORE: How Natalie Portman Found the Woman Behind the Icon in ‘Jackie’: Awards Spotlight

“Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards,” she said. “I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.”

In addition to her Best Actress nod for “Jackie” at the 2017 Oscars, she is also up for Best Female Lead at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards for the same role. She attended the Golden Globes in January with a very visible baby bump, as she’s expected to give birth this spring to a second child.

Portman described her process for channelling Jackie Kennedy to IndieWire.

“[She was] focused on that determination to be the author of her own legacy, and that of her husband,” she said. “She was very aware of the splitting of selves between the private and public — who the public wanted her to be and how the public perceived her — all these different selves.”

Watch Portman in the “Jackie” trailer below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.