New to Netflix in March: ‘The Discovery,’ ‘Burning Sands’ and More Sundance Offerings

Also: "The BFG," "Pete's Dragon" and "Fire at Sea."

Netflix has announced the new titles arriving on the streaming platform next month, with five original films leading the pack: “Burning Sands” (3/10), “Deidra & Laney Rob a Train” (3/17), “Pandora” (3/17), “The Most Hated Woman in America” (3/24) and “The Discovery” (3/31). Three of these — “Burning Sands,” “Deidra & Laney,” “The Discovery” — are Netflix Origins that premiered during the Sundance Film Festival in January.

READ MORE: ‘The Discovery’ Review: Rooney Mara And Jason Segel Find Life After Death — Sundance 2017

Also available to stream next month are “The BFG,” “Pete’s Dragon,” “The Life Aquatic,” “Blazing Saddles,” “Chicago,” “Jurassic Park,” “Memento,” “Million Dollar Baby,” “Evolution,” “Fire at Sea” and “Welcome to New York,” among others, while the likes of “Jaws,” “Animal House,” “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” and “Entertainment” are all expiring at the end of February. Find a full list of what’s coming in March below.

READ MORE: Why Martin Scorsese’s Netflix Deal Is The Future of Cinema (And That’s OK)

March 1

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Chicago (2002)

Deep Run (2015)

Friday After Next (2002)

Impossible Dreamers (2017)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Let There Be Light (1946)

Memento (2000)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)

San Pietro (1945)

Singing with angels (2016)

Sustainable (2016)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

The Craft (1996)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

The Negro Soldier (1944)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

March 4

Safe Haven (2013)

March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

March 8

Hands of Stone (2016)

The Waterboy (1998)

March 9

Thithi (2015)

March 10

Burning Sands

The Boss’ Daughter (2016)

March 13

Must Love Dogs (2005)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

March 14

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame

March 15

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

Notes on Blindness (2016)

March 16

Coraline (2009)

March 17

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)

Pandora

March 18

Come and Find Me (2016)

March 21

Ali & Nino (2016)

Another Forever (2016)

Evolution (2015)

Fire at Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)

March 23

Welcome to New York (2015)

March 24

Déjà Vu (2006)

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense

Spider (2007)

The Square (2008)

The Most Hated Woman in America

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

March 25

The Student Body (2017)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

March 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

March 28

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle

March 31

FirstBorn (2016)

Five Came Back

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)

The Discovery

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.