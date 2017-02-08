‘Santa Clarita Diet’ to ‘The OA’: Netflix’s Biggest Shows and Stars Reveal All — Watch the Livestream

New shows including "Marvel's Iron Fist," "13 Reasons Why" and "Dear White People" also get the spotlight during this massive press event.

While most networks choose to present their spring line-up during January’s Television Critics Association press tour, Netflix isn’t like most networks. The streaming giant has instead put together its own event this Wednesday in New York, organizing a series of panels devoted to capturing an incredible spread of original content coming soon to our devices.

New shows getting the spotlight include “Santa Clarita Diet,” featuring Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore as a suburban couple with a bloody mess on their hands; “Girlboss,” a fictionalized retelling of Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amorus’s journey to creating a fashion empire; and “13 Reasons Why,” a series adaptation of Jay Asher’s teen suicide novel directed by “Spotlight’s” Todd McCarthy.

In addition, actors and creators representing some of Netflix’s biggest recent and upcoming releases will be featured, including “The OA,” “Sense8,” “Love,” “Orange is the New Black,” “Marvel’s Iron Fist,” and “Dear White People.”

Bonus: Both Michael Bolton and Julie Andrews will be making appearances! (For different shows, unfortunately.)

All panels will be live streamed beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Feb. 8 on the Netflix US/Canada YouTube page, but will be accessible globally – check it out below. Also, IndieWire will report live from the event throughout the day, so keep refreshing this site for trailers, release dates and casting news on some of your favorite Netflix series.

