7 New Netflix Shows to Binge Watch in February 2017, and The Best Episodes of Each

A mysterious new Drew Barrymore comedy and a slew of specials highlight an intriguing February TV schedule on Netflix.

In the gallery above, we’ve made our picks for the best new shows to watch on Netflix in February. Click through to see the seven most anticipated releases for the second month of 2017 as well as our picks for the best episodes of each.

Netflix is providing ample binge opportunities between a slew of fresh original series and well-reviewed pickups. One of the most awarded new series of 2016 makes its debut on the subscription service, and a critically-acclaimed cult favorite gets a quick turnaround from debuting on broadcast to streaming on Netflix. Add to that a stack of impressive movies — full list here — including “Clouds of Sils Maria” (starring Kristen Stewart) and 2017 Sundance premiere “I don’t feel at home in this world anymore,” and February is a busy month for anyone intent on consuming all the best at-home offerings.

Head to the gallery for the best TV shows, series, and specials (or click here). Check out the rest of incoming TV in the list below.

All the Netflix TV Releases in February 2017 (sans our Top 7 picks):

“Les beaux malaises” Seasons 1-4 (available February 1)

“Masha’s Spooky Stories” Season 1 (available February 1)

“The Furchester Hotel” Seasons 1-2 (available February 1)

“Frequency” Season 1 (available February 2)

“Dreamworks Dragons: Race to the Edge” Season 4 (available February 17)

“The Seven Deadly Sins” Season 2 (available February 17)

“Girl Meets World” Season 3 (available February 19)

“When Calls the Heart” Season 3 (available February 19)

“Legend Quest” Season 1 (available February 24)

“VeggieTales in the City” Season 1 (available February 24)

