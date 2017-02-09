‘The Son’: Pierce Brosnan Is Ready for War in New Teaser for the AMC Drama–Watch

The series will air on both AMC and Sundance TV starting April.

Father. Rancher. Oilman. Killer. The story of Eli McCullough and his quest to build a dynasty is sure to be a bloody one as shown by the brand new trailer to AMC’s “The Son.”

“Their fortune is forged in blood,” boasts the trailer to the epic Western series. Set in the Texas frontier, the action-heavy trailer depicts Pierce Brosnan as Eli McCullough, the patriarch of the McCullough dynasty (which was forged in the aforementioned blood), and his journey from innocent man to hardened killer, in his quest for power. As revealed by the many explosions, gunfire, and one possible scalping (can’t have a western with at least ONE scalping), the 10-episode hour-long drama aims to deliver on that tagline.

Starring alongside Brosnan are Jacob Lofland (“Justified), Henry Garrett (“Beauty and the Beast”), Paola Nunez, Carlos Bardem, Zahn McClarnon (“Fargo”), Jess Weixler, David Wilson Barnes, Sydney Lucas, James Parks and Elizabeth Frances.

“The Son” will air on AMC and Sundance TV beginning Saturday, April 8 wth a two-hour premiere at 9 p.m. Both networks will air episodes from Season 1.