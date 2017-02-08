Nicolas Winding Refn to Develop Crime Series ‘Too Old To Die Young’ For Amazon

The thriller will be directed, produced and co-written by the "Neon Demon" helmer.

After years of directing films like “The Neon Demon,” “Drive” and “Valhalla Rising,” Nicolas Winding Refn is ready to make his first venture into American television. The Danish filmmaker is now set to reunite with Amazon on the crime series “Too Old To Die Young.”

According to Variety, the thriller will be directed, produced and co-written by Refn, and has been greenlit with a straight-to-series order with 10 episodes.

Co-written by Ed Brubaker, who also serves as executive producer, “Too Old To Die Young” explores the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles and is described as “being in a similar vein to Refn’s ‘Pusher’ trilogy, which looked at Danish criminals caught up in the drug trade. It explores various characters’ existential journeys from being killers to becoming samurai’s in the city of angels.”

As of now no cast members have been announced, though, Variety reveals that Refn is eyeing several big names, with three “notable actors who have been offered roles.” No deals have been made. The series is slated to begin shooting this fall in Los Angeles.

Refn’s last thriller, “Neon Demon,” was released by Amazon and received mixed reviews from critics. His previous TV credits include directing two episodes of “Agatha Christie’s Marple” in 2007 and the high-profile Italian TV series “Les Italiens,” a crime thriller about a group of French/Italian policemen working in Paris’ famous Quai des Orfevres headquarters. The project is currently in pre-production.

