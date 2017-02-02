‘Nightmares in the Makeup Chair’ Trailer: Behind-the-Scenes Documentary Shows How Freddy Krueger Came to Be

The film is set to debut on the festival circuit later this year.

Robert Englund has played Freddy Krueger more times that can easily be counted, but other than the self-reflexive “New Nightmare,” his time on Elm Street has been entirely fictional. That’s soon to change, reports Entertainment Weekly, with Mike Kerz’s upcoming documentary “Nightmares in the Makeup Chair.” Watch the trailer below.

“‘Nightmares in the Makeup Chair’ is my love letter to the ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ series and to practical makeup”” says Englund in a statement provided to EW. “I’ve always been in awe of the multi-talented makeup effects artists…This documentary not only captures their talent, but I think it might inspire a new generation of practical effects artists. I was happy to become Freddy once again to share the makeup process with the fans.”

Wes Craven, who created the franchise more than 30 years ago, died of cancer in 2015. Englund was succeeded by Jackie Earle Haley in 2010’s remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” and yet another remake is now being planned. “Nightmares in the Makeup Chair” is set to debut on the festival circuit later this year.

