‘Not Another Camelot’: Video Essay Shows How We Went From Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump

This desktop documentary takes the viewer on a journey through six decades of U.S. First Ladies.

One of the most critically acclaimed films from last year, “Jackie,” reminded audiences of the politics of our country’s past, when in our current times contemporary politics seem inescapable. This connection between past and present is made tangible in Kevin B. Lee’s short documentary “Not Another Camelot,” which showcases every First Lady from Jackie Kennedy to our current lady of the White House, Melania Trump.

Lee utilizes clips of interviews and public appearances to convey the ideologies and personalities of the First Ladies, highlighting how the role of the First Lady has evolved over the years. The documentary also demonstrates how our media has transformed in terms of the standards they hold the First Ladies to and the expectations the country has for them. The video also interestingly draws comparisons regarding how Melania Trump not so subtly tries to mirror the women who came before her.

The video, which you can watch below, was made for the 2017 International Film Festival Rotterdam as an introductory piece for Pablo Larrain’s “Jackie.” Serving as a visual journey through history via media, Lee’s documentary reminds us just how important cinema can be in keeping the past alive and relevant, and how the power that is transmitted through performances such as Natalie Portman‘s Oscar-nominated turn as Mrs. Kennedy can sustain the timeless strength of important historical figures.

