‘Okja’ Teaser Trailer: Tilda Swinton Battles a Beast in Bong Joon-Ho’s Netflix Monster Movie

Joon-Ho’s fantasy film will be released globally in June and will have a limited day and date theatrical release in the U.S.

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Bong Joon-Ho’s anticipated fantasy film “Okja,” starring Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins and Paul Dano. Watch the trailer below.

Co-written by Joon-Ho and Jon Ronson (“The Men Who Stare at Goats”), “Okja” tells the story of Mija (played by South Korean actress Ahn Seo-hyun), a young girl who lives in the deep woods of the Gangwon Province of South Korea. Mija will do everything in her power to prevent a powerful company from taking her best friend, a massive beast named Okja. “It’s a very shy and introverted animal. It’s a unique animal that we’ve not seen before,” the director told Entertainment Weekly.

This trailer offers a first glimpse of Okja, a large creature with big brown eyes, while Swinton’s character seems to be the mind behind its creation. “I took nature and science, and synthesized,” she says. Other members of the cast include Devon Bostick (“The 100”), Byun Heebong (“The Host”), Shirley Henderson (“Anna Karenina”), Daniel Henshall (“The Babadook”), Yoon Je Moon (“Mother”), Choi Wooshik (“Set Me Free”) and Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”).

“Okja” will be released globally in June, on Netflix. It will also have a limited day and date theatrical release in the U.S.

