‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ Trailer: BFI Re-Releasing the Best Picture Winner for Jack Nicholson’s 80th Birthday — Watch

For the first time in more than 40 years, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” has a new trailer. BFI is re-releasing the multiple Oscar winner to mark the occasion of Jack Nicholson’s 80th birthday, which the actor will celebrate on April 14. Watch the new trailer below.

Miloš Forman’s adaptation of the best-selling novel by Ken Kesey belongs to an exclusive club: “Cuckoo’s Nest” is just one of three films to win the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress and Screenplay, the other two being “It Happened One Night” and “The Silence of the Lambs.” Made for $3 million, it grossed more than $100 million.

Louise Fletcher, Will Sampson, William Redfield, Brad Dourif, Christopher Lloyd and Danny DeVito co-star in the film. “Jack was not an actor but a miracle,” Forman has said of his leading man. “He is McMurphy in real life.” Nicholson is now set to make his first onscreen appearance since 2010 with the English-language remake of “Toni Erdmann.”

