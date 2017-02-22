Only 40% of Americans Can Name a Single Best Picture Nominee

And it isn't "Hell or High Water."

Quick question: Can you name one of the movies nominated for Best Picture? If so, you can do something that 60% of Americans can’t. That’s according to a poll commissioned by the Hollywood Reporter, which quizzed 800 moviegoers (half of whom voted for Hillary Clinton and half of whom cast their ballots for Donald Trump). That may sound like bad news for the Academy Awards ceremony, but 70% of respondents said they’d tune in anyway.

READ MORE: Yes, Damien Chazelle’s ‘La La Land’ Really Will Win Director and Picture Oscars — Here’s Why

In a trend that held up among most of the nominated films, 39% of Clinton voters were aware that “La La Land” is up for the big prize compared to 26% of Trump supporters. One notable exception is “Hacksaw Ridge”: Just 18% of those who contributed to Clinton’s popular vote win had seen Mel Gibson’s World War II drama, while 27% of those on the other side of the aisle had.

READ MORE: ‘Moonlight’ Has 8 Oscar Nominations, But An Adapted Screenplay Win Is Almost Guaranteed

By far the least well known, however, is “Hell or High Water” — 95% of respondents in both groups were unaware of its Best Picture nomination. (The other contenders, for the record: “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight.”) Read the full results here.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.