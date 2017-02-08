Oprah Winfrey in Talks to Star in Lee Daniels’ ‘Terms of Endearment’ Remake

The actress would be portraying Shirley MacLaine’s hard-to-please character Aurora Greenway.

Oprah Winfrey and Lee Daniels could be teaming up in the near future for a remake of the 1983 Oscar winner “Terms of Endearment.” According to The Wrap, Paramount Pictures secured the rights to the project for Daniels to develop, with Winfrey in negotiations to star as Shirley MacLaine’s hard-to-please character Aurora Greenway.

The original film was based on Larry McMurtry’s novel of the same name and was adapted by James L. Brooks, who also directed the feature. “Terms” told the story of widow Aurora and her daughter, Emma (Debra Winger), two women with a strong bond that face challenges after Emma marries Flap Horton (Jeff Daniels) against her mother’s wishes. After her marriage crumbles, she returns home to find out that she has terminal cancer.

Paramount had no comment regarding the remake.

“Terms of Endearment” earned 11 Oscar nominations, winning five: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Jack Nicholson, Best Actress for MacLaine and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Oprah and Daniels previously worked together on the 2013 drama “The Butler.” Winfrey will next star in Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” the TV movie “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” and “The Star.” Daniels currently has his hit Fox series “Empire” and its spin-off “Star.”

