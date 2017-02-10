Watch: Oren Moverman and His ‘The Dinner’ Cast Hit Berlinale for Live Press Conference

Moverman's latest film is adapted from Herman Koch's lauded novel of the same name.

Starting today at 8:15AM ET/5:15 AM PT, you can watch a live stream of the Berlinale press conference featuring the cast and crew of “The Dinner.” Filmmaker Oren Moverman is expected to attend the conference, as well as cast members including Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan, Chloe Sevigny and Rebecca Hall.

Based on Herman Koch’s book of the same name, the film follows a connected family during a very uncomfortable meal out.

Per the film’s official synopsis, “Paul has no desire to go out to dinner with his brother Stan, a well-known politician, and his sister-in-law Barbara. But his wife Claire insists on him accompanying her. The couples meet at a hip restaurant but, in between each exquisite course, dark family secrets are brought out onto the table. The couples’ sons are responsible for a terrible crime – as yet undiscovered – and their parents must now decide how to deal with the situation. An argument soon ensues, since public disclosure would change the lives of each of them forever.”

You can find the full list of live stream options for the run of the festival right here, and check out the live stream for today’s jury press conference below.

The Berlin International Film Festival runs from January 9 – 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

