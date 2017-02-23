National Geographic and Jason Silva Tell Humanity’s ‘Origins’ Story – Exclusive First Look

Silva blends different genres to tell the stories of how fire, medicine, money, war, communication, shelter, exploration and transportation began.

National Geographic’s new unscripted series “Origins: The Journey of Humankind” aims to go old school – really old school.

Hosted by Jason Silva (“Brain Games”), the eight-part series tells the origins story of humans, from the dawn of our species, up through now. The premiere episode, “Origins: Fire,” explores the impact that fire had on human history, starting with the first spark more than 14,000 years ago. The episode then recounts the creation of gunpowder; the 1666 Great Fire of London; and the development of the first modern rocket, among other milestones.

“Origins” will also explore the beginnings of medicine, money, war, communication, shelter, exploration and transportation in its first season.

The show will feature scripted sequences, documentary moments, experts and mashups created by John Boswell, the artist known online as Melodysheep.

“Everything we do today has deep roots in the past,” Silva said in the show’s announcement. “’Origins’ deconstructs moments that show how we rebelled against our fate in the animal kingdom and found a way to rise up, transcend and forge a new future in the modern world.”

Asylum Entertainment produces “Origins,” which premieres Monday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic. Here’s a first look.

