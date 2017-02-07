‘Orphan Black’ Will Premiere Its Final Season This Summer, But Too Late for Emmy Consideration

Tatiana Maslany and the entire cast (even her body double!) will appear at PaleyFest for the first time together this March

Get ready to say goodbye to Sarah, Cosima, Alison and the rest of the clones on “Orphan Black.” BBC announced Tuesday that the fifth and final season of the critically acclaimed series will premiere Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. The show’s Twitter account also welcomed fans to “the final trip” with a GIF of Sarah and the many clones’ silhouette.

Tatiana Maslany returns to her Emmy award-winning role as Sarah and the many Leda clones. While fans may be rejoicing at the return of the show, the premiere date may prove to be an obstacle come awards season. Its summer premiere date disqualifies it for Emmy contention this year. Maslany, winner of the 2016 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and the rest of the crew will now have to wait until next year for any consideration. “Orphan Black” has amassed a strong following and has been critically acclaimed throughout its run, but a year-long wait may hurt its chances for an award-filled send-off.

Meanwhile, fans of the show will have a chance to see the whole cast together for the first time at this year’s PaleyFest LA on Thursday, March 23. Fans will have the chance to see Maslany alongside Jordan Gavaris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Kristian Bruun (Donnie), Kevin Hanchard (Detective Art Bell), Evelyne Brochu (Delphine), Ari Millen (Ira and Castor clones), acting double Kathryn Alexandre and co-creator and writer, Graeme Manson for one final goodbye at the festival’s panel.

Tickets and passes for PaleyFest are available now.