Oscar Isaac To Star in World War II Double Agent Thriller ‘The Garbo Network’

Oscar Isaac has signed on to star in “The Garbo Network,” a double agent thriller set during World War II. Isaac will also be one of the film’s producers, alongside Bob Cooper, Richard Saperstein, Chuck Weinstock and Jason Spire. The script was written by William Wheeler (“The Hoax,” “Ray Donovan”).

“There are very few actors who can do both pathos and comic grandiosity. Oscar is one of them, and we feel very lucky to have him,” said Weinstock in a statement.

“The Garbo Network” is based on the true story of Juan Pujol Garcia, a double agent who managed to persuade both the German and the British governments to hire him as a spy, even though he had no military or covert training. Working with MI5, Pujol Garcia created a fictional network of spies said to be spread out over England, Scotland and Ireland, supplying him with critical information about British troop movements and military planning. Although the intelligence he gathered was all made up, it was a turning point in the war, and it helped the English in deceiving the Germans about the invasion of Normandy.

Garcia is the only person to have received distinguished Medals of Honor from opposing sides during World War II: the German Iron Cross and the Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Isaac actor recently joined Dan Fogelman’s “Life Itself.” He has several films slated for release this year, including “Suburbicon” (directed by George Clooney), “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi,” “Annihilation” (directed by Alex Garland), and “The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara.” He will also be returning to the stage this summer to star as the titular character in “Hamlet” at The Public Theatre in New York City.

