Oscars 2017: IndieWire, Variety, Deadline and Gold Derby’s Awards Pundits Debate Predictions

IndieWire’s Anne Thompson, Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil, Variety’s Tim Gray and Deadline’s Pete Hammond debate how many Oscars will “La La Land” win, Best Actor and more.

Before voting for the 2017 Oscar winners begins, IndieWire’s Anne Thompson joined up with Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil, Variety’s Tim Gray and Deadline’s Pete Hammond to debate their Oscar picks.

The awards editors tackle the top eight races by answering: how many Oscars will “La La Land” take home? The Damien Chazelle musical received a record-tying 14 nominations, including Best Director, Best Actress and Actor. While all agree that the film will take a handful of trophies home, everyone’s numbers on how many vary.

Also under discussion was the Best Actor race, which heated up after Denzel Washington took home the SAG Award last weekend. The foursome took a look at early frontrunner Casey Affleck’s odds in the top male category.

Also included in their 19-minute conversation were Thompson, O’Neil, Gray and Hammond’s predictions for the Best Actress, “Arrival’s” chances at winning the top craft categories, and what kind of message – if any – the Academy would be sending with their winners.

The 89th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 26, 2017.

The video is Part 1 of a two-part discussion, check it out below:

