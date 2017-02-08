2017 Oscar Predictions: Gang of Four Awards Experts Tackle Craft Categories

IndieWire’s Anne Thompson, Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil, Variety’s Tim Gray and Deadline’s Pete Hammond debate Costume Design, Foreign-Language Film and more.

IndieWire’s Anne Thompson, Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil, Variety’s Tim Gray and Deadline’s Pete Hammond are back for Part 2 of their Oscar predictions discussion; this time focusing on the craft and short film categories.

The awards editors address the possibility that following Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban, Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman” could win the Best Foreign-Language Film Oscar. “A lot of people are going to vote for [it] as a political statement,” says Hammond.

There’s anger at Trump from the global film community — and Farhadi decided not to attend the Oscars. The gang of four spoke about what kind of statement the Academy might want to make with their Best Picture winner.

Getting into the nitty gritty of the crafts section, they dissect sound mixing, sound editing, cinematography and costume design categories, wondering how many people will just go “down the line” and vote for “La La Land.”

In the Best Documentary category they weigh the chances of Ava Duvernay’s “13th,” Ezra Edelman’s “O.J.: Made in America” and “Life, Animated.” And offer handy tips on whst to pick in the short-film categories.

The 89th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 26, 2017.

