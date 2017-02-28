Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Explains What Happened During Best Picture Mix-Up

Jimmy Kimmel used his "Jimmy Kimmel Live" monologue to reveal what went down from his point-of-view.

The 2017 Oscars was easily one of the most insane in recent memory, with major upsets all night long before the final category really went nuclear. What happened, exactly? In the clip below from “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” show host Jimmy Kimmel gives the full play-by-play on the chaotic moments surrounding the mix-up that led Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway to announce “La La Land” as the winner of Best Picture, instead of rightful winner “Moonlight.”

In case you were wondering, Kimmel promised that there was no hint of a prank involved, because “If I had pulled a prank in that situation, I wouldn’t have just had the wrong winner’s name in the envelope – when they opened it, there would have been a Bed Bath and Beyond coupon inside. It was not a prank.”

If you missed the show last night, this might be the best recap available of the mistakes that took place, straight from the horse’s mouth. Get the scoop below, and learn even more details about what happened behind-the-scenes from “Live” producers Molly McNearney and Danny Ricker here.

