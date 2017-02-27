‘Moonlight:’ Barry Jenkins, Guillermo del Toro and More Celebs React to Best Picture Win After Unprecedented Mix-Up

On Sunday night, “Moonlight” made history by becoming the lowest budget film to ever win an Academy Award for Best Picture. The announcement of Barry Jenkins’ film winning the biggest award of the night was as remarkable and historic, after the unprecedented mistake that caused Warren Beatty to announce Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” as the winner. The “La La Land” team had already taken the stage when Beatty and fellow presenter Faye Dunaway had to interrupt to announce that there had been a (big) mistake; they had been given the wrong envelope.
The internet went crazy after the mix-up. Celebrities such as director Guillermo del Toro, and actors Elizabeth Banks and Ben McKenzie —and people in general— took to social media to congratulate Jenkins and the cast on the big win. But there was also an overwhelming amount of comments about the huge mistake made on live TV in front on an audience of millions around the world. Here are some of the celebrities’ reactions, including Jenkins’:
