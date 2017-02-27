‘Moonlight:’ Barry Jenkins, Guillermo del Toro and More Celebs React to Best Picture Win After Unprecedented Mix-Up

See celebs' reactions to the historic Best Picture win and remarkable Oscar mix-up.

On Sunday night, “Moonlight” made history by becoming the lowest budget film to ever win an Academy Award for Best Picture. The announcement of Barry Jenkins’ film winning the biggest award of the night was as remarkable and historic, after the unprecedented mistake that caused Warren Beatty to announce Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” as the winner. The “La La Land” team had already taken the stage when Beatty and fellow presenter Faye Dunaway had to interrupt to announce that there had been a (big) mistake; they had been given the wrong envelope.

The internet went crazy after the mix-up. Celebrities such as director Guillermo del Toro, and actors Elizabeth Banks and Ben McKenzie —and people in general— took to social media to congratulate Jenkins and the cast on the big win. But there was also an overwhelming amount of comments about the huge mistake made on live TV in front on an audience of millions around the world. Here are some of the celebrities’ reactions, including Jenkins’:

That ending to the #oscars should win best picture next year. #holyshit congrats #moonlight — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 27, 2017

In a time of disgraceful "winner brags", the Moonlight / La La Land upset concession is entirely remarkable. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 27, 2017

BEST PICTURE! 🏆😀 — Naomie Harris (@NaomieHarris) February 27, 2017

Just when the world seems to be spinning out of control into oblivion, #moonlight wins an Academy Award. Hallelujah. — Ben McKenzie (@ben_mckenzie) February 27, 2017

I'm also very sad for the MOONLIGHT crew. I wish that they had the full experience of winning best pic without the awkwardness of it all. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017

Every film nominated could have won!The grace by the producers of LALa Land to the grace of producers of Moonlight.#class — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) February 27, 2017

I'm mean … I just … that's the craziest thing I've ever been witness to. Huge congrats to Moonlight, which is fantastic. Wow. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 27, 2017

