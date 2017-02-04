‘Other Space’: Watch Paul Feig’s Lost Sci-Fi Comedy Series

The "Ghostbusters" director has shared all eight episodes of the series online.

In 2015, Paul Feig released “Other Space,” his sci-fi comedy that ran for one season on Yahoo! Screen. Now, in an attempt to build a larger fan base and seek a new broadcaster for a potential Season 2, the “Ghostbusters” helmer has shared all eight episodes of the series online at www.ShareOtherSpace.com.

The comedy stars Karan Soni, Milana Vayntrub and Neil Casey, as well as “Mystery Science Theater 3000” legends Joel Hodgson and Trace Beaulieu. “Other Space” is set in the early 22nd century and follows the misadventures of a bickering space exploration crew whose star cruiser ends up lost in an unknown universe.

Upon its release the series received critical acclaim, yet it toiled in anonymity on Yahoo’s fledgling streaming service, which has since shut down.

“The fact nobody saw it, that’s what makes me crazy. It’s just never had its day in court,” stated Feig, adding, “This is probably one of the biggest labors of love I’ve ever been involved with. It’s something I’m hugely proud of, and something we’re all dying to do more of.”

To spread the word on the show, viewers are encouraged share the link to the episodes with the #ShareOtherSpace hashtag.

Additionally, Feig has also made sure that the episodes are not geo-blocked, so many others outside of the US can enjoy the series.

To check out all eight episodes, click here.

