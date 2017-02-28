Patricia Arquette Upset That Oscar In Memoriam Segment Left Out Trans Sister Alexis Arquette

“Trans kids can really never look at anyone and see their heroes, and I think that was a big mistake.”

Patricia Arquette may have won an Oscar for “Boyhood,” but she’s not pleased with the Academy for one snub.

The actress spoke out about her sister Alexis Arquette being left out of the In Memoriam segment, which honors those in the industry who have died in the past year.

READ MORE: Oscars In Memorium Snafu: Wrong Photo Used of Producer Who Is Still Alive

“Alexis was a great actor and had 70 credits and was really brave to live her truth as a trans woman, and they didn’t include her in the memorial,” Patricia Arquette told ET. “I think that was a real slight to the trans community, especially at this time when trans kids can’t even go to the bathroom in the United States of America at school. It says a lot about the lack of inclusion.”

She added, “Trans kids can really never look at anyone and see their heroes, and I think that was a big mistake.”

Alexis Arquette died last September at the age of 47. She was known for her roles in “Pulp Fiction,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Bride of Chucky,” “Last Exit to Brooklyn” and many other films.

The In Memoriam segment has always courted controversy for leaving out beloved stars. Some pointed out that Sunday’s tribute didn’t include Doris Roberts, Garry Shandling or Robert Vaughn, although those actors are more often identified by their work on television.

This year, however, a new sort of scandal arose when the tribute included a photo of a producer who is very much alive. Jan Chapman’s photo was used in the place of Janet Patterson, the Australian costume designer who had died. Both women had worked together on “The Piano.”

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.