‘Patriot’ Trailer: An Unlikely Hero Is Tasked With Preventing Iran From Going Nuclear in Amazon’s New Dark Comedy

The series stars Michael Dorman, Terry O’Quinn and Michael Chernus.

The future of the world is at stake and its in the hands of the least likely person. Amazon has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming dark comedy series “Patriot,” starring Michael Dorman.

The one-hour show follows intelligence officer John Tavner (Dorman), an unlucky hero who, in order to prevent Iran from going nuclear, must forgo all safety nets and assume a perilous “non-official cover” – that of a mid-level employee at a Midwestern industrial piping firm.

The sneak peek begins with Tavner in the men’s bathroom persuading another man to give him his urine so he can pass his test and “go places American aren’t supposed to be in.” The clip continues by introducing the main character, who likes to record folk music because it helps him with his feelings, his father, State Department Director of Intelligence Tom Tavner (Terry O’Quinn) and his brother, Congressman Edward Tavner (Michael Chernus).

Kurtwood Smith, Mark Boone Jr. and Hana Mae Lee also co-star.

The show is executive produced by Steven Conrad, who also writes and directs on the series, James Parriott, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, Charles Gogolak and Gil Bellows.

“Patriot” will debut on Amazon on February 24.

