‘Personal Shopper’ Trailer: Kristen Stewart Attempts to Make Contact With the Dead in Psychological Thriller

IFC Films will release the film in theaters on March 10.

Upon its initial press screening at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, Olivier Assayas’ “Personal Shopper” was greeted with merciless boos and then at its official premiere, Kristen Stewart received a standing ovation for her performance. Now after receiving mixed reviews, IFC Films is bringing the film to theaters nationwide.

The psychological thriller stars Stewart as a high-fashion personal shopper living in Paris. Grieving the recent loss of her brother, she tries to make contact with him after they made an oath that whomever died first would send the other a sign from beyond the grave.

IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote in his review: “This is a measured, richly ambiguous work about the subjective process of grief — masquerading as a ghost story — that experiments with the minutiae of film language as only a master of the medium can do.”

At Cannes, Assayas took home the Best Director Award, an honor he shared with Cristian Mungiu for his film “Graduation.” Stewart and Assayas had previously worked together in the 2014 film “Cloud of Sils Maria,” which will be available to stream on Netflix this month.



The actress will next star as Bridget Sullivan, opposite Chloë Sevigny, in “Lizzie.”

