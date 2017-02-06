‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Super Bowl Trailer: Johnny Depp’s Pirate’s Life Looks Scarier Than Ever

Directed by Joachim Rønning & Espen Sandberg, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" hits theaters May 26, 2017.

Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow will face off against one nasty-looking ghost sailor in Javier Bardem’s Captain Salazar in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” The film’s Super Bowl trailer that aired during the second quarter showed Depp and Bardem in what looks to be one of the darkest installments yet of the Disney franchise. Here’s the official synopsis:

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced.

