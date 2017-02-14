‘Planet of the Apps’ Trailer: ‘Shark Tank’ Meets ‘The Voice’ in Apple’s First Original Show

The unscripted series features Jessica Alba, will.i.am, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Gary Vaynerchuk as advisers to app developer hopefuls.

Apple has released the trailer for its first ever original show, “Planet of the Apps.” The unscripted series highlights developers who make apps for iPhone users as they hope for their big break by having their ideas funded by the show.

Hosted by Zane Lowe, the series features actresses Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow, Grammy-winning musician will.i.am, and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk as advisers.

“In every episode, app developers work to earn millions of dollars in venture capital investment. It begins with a pitch to four of the world’s most culturally influential entrepreneurs,” says the trailer.

In the spirit of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” participating developers will have 60 seconds to get advisers interested in their app idea. Also taking a cue from “The Voice,” those picked will work hand-in-hand with one of the four celebrity advisers preparing to present their app in front of a group of venture capitalists from Lightspeed Venture Partners. The company has pledged to invest at least $10 million to fund winning apps featured on the show.

“Planet of the Apps” is executive produced by Ben Silverman and Howard Owens’ Propagate Content alongside will.i.am. It is set to be released in the spring on Apple Music, a $10-per-month subscription music service.

Check out the trailer below.

