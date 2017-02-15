‘Porcupine’ Trailer: A Woman Would Do Anything to Protect Her Child, Including Killing an Intruder

After working with renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese, Clifford Miu is making his directorial debut with "Porcupine," which just premiered at the SBIFF.

After working as an assistant director to renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese in films like “Silence” and working as a part of the miscellaneous crew in some indie shorts, Clifford Miu is making his directorial debut with the short film “Porcupine.” The 10-minute short just premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last week. Watch the exclusive trailer below.

Based on a true story, “Porcupine” centers around a newly widowed mother named Nora. She discovers an intruder outside her trailer home where she lives with her baby daughter and immediately grabs her deceased husband’s 12-gauge shotgun and calls 911. When the man enters her home, Nora chooses to protect her baby, even if that means taking someone’s life.

“Porcupine” features Samantha Bilinkas in the role of Nora. Her past credits include “Civil War” (2006), “Spy” (2011) and “Temma” (2012).

Watch the exclusive trailer for “Porcupine” below.

