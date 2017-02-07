‘Portlandia’ Star Carrie Brownstein Reviews Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik and More for ‘VICE News Tonight’

Brownstein acts as the show's new music critic on a fresh episode.

Carrie Brownstein wears many hats. She’s an actress, musician, writer, comedian, and riot grrrl pioneer, so it only makes sense to add music critic to her already impressive repertoire.

“VICE News Tonight” has teased her appearance on an upcoming episode on Twitter, with Brownstein expertly reviewing Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s new “Fifty Shades Darker” single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Needless to say, she had some thoughts.

READ MORE: ‘Portlandia’ Season 7 Exclusive: Fred Armisen Makes Things Uncomfortable for Carrie Brownstein and Judy Greer

Our new music critic @Carrie_Rachel of @Sleater_Kinney reviews songs by Taylor Swift, Ryan Adams, and more VICE News Tonight. 7:30. @HBO pic.twitter.com/YANNh2Ijd4 — VICE News (@vicenews) February 7, 2017

Brownstein, along with her comedy partner Fred Armisen, can currently be seen on “Portlandia,” which is in the midst of airing its seventh season on IFC. She also recently wrote and directed the short film “The Realest Real,” which stars Mahershala Ali, Natasha Lyonne, and Rowan Blanchard. But Swift and Malik may do well to take any musical-related advice Brownstein has to give.

Although mainstream audiences may know her best for her television and film work, Brownstein is also a founding member of the indie rock group Sleater-Kinney.

Brownstein’s appearance on “VICE News Tonight” airs February 7, 2017 at 7:30PM on HBO.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.