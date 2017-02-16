Where’s the Next ‘Dear White People’? Vote For IndieWire’s Project of the Year!

There are 12 Project of the Month winners from last year, but only one can take home the top prize.

It’s that time again: We need your vote for Project of the Year.

Our Project of the Year alumni include Justin Simien’s “Dear White People,” which won our inaugural contest in 2012 (and went on to become a hit movie and soon, a Netflix series). The 2014 contest winer, Amy Jo Johnson’s “The Space Between,” is set for a theatrical release later this year. “Almost Adults,” our 2015 winner, played at various festivals including Outfest, and is now available on demand. On many of those platforms, you can also watch 2013 winner, “Know How.”

Now we need to select another winner to join that group, and that’s where you come in.

Below, we’ve gathered information on all 12 Project of the Month winners in 2016. At the bottom of the page, there’s a poll where you can select your favorite.

The 2017 Project of the Year winner will earn a spot at the Tribeca Film Festival’s April filmmakers’ market, the TFI Network.

You can vote once, between now and next Thursday, February 23rd, at 2PM EST.

January:

Love’s Labour’s Lost, directed by Jennifer Sturley and Jake O’Hare

Four boarding school boys, distracted by four enchanting exchange students, struggle to keep a vow of chastity in this new adaptation of Shakespeare’s bawdy comedy.

February:

The Planters, directed by Alexandra Kotcheff and Hannah Leder

A dark comedy about a reclusive telemarketer who befriends a homeless woman with multiple personalities. Two women, starring in, and making, a film with no crew.

March

The New 30, created by Walt Bost and John Sobrack

A web series dramedy about a diverse group of gay friends discovering life in their 40s isn’t quite what they imagined.

April

The Reign, directed by Will Goldstein and Al Marenco

A feature-length thriller about a sharp-witted orphan who blackmails his way into a private prep school in a desperate attempt for a better future.

May

Labeled, created by Jessie Katz and Lindsey Goodman

An online comedy series following the ragtag employees working one of the most “glamorous” jobs in the world for a famous Italian fashion company.

June

Homebody, directed by Jake Fallon

After losing her job, friends, and apartment, Jessie moves home with her mom, Lisa — the only thing is, Lisa doesn’t know she’s there.

July

Riverment, directed by Shayla Racquel

A former civil rights activist copes with her traumatic experiences by sharing her stories with her granddaughter by the river. With her granddaughter wanting to continue the fight, will generational differences push them apart?

Avery Bart

August

Rachel Unraveled, created by Rachel Ravel, Austin Spero, and Garrett David Kim

A self-proclaimed star with a lot of heart and no talent strives to make it big in the Big Apple.

September

Twentyfiveish, directed by Katie Micay

Rosie travels with her best friend, Tucker, for a weekend getaway, reuniting with former high school friends who face equally uncertain futures.

October

What Metal Girls are Into, directed by Laurel Vail

A feminist thriller about three women going to a three-day metal festival in the desert, and who find something disturbing in the freezer of their isolated vacation rental.

November

Tightly Wound, directed by Shelby Hadden

A woman recounts her experience living with chronic pelvic pain – how health professionals have failed her, men have rejected her, and shame, anger, and hatred have plagued her body.

Fletcher Wolfe

December

Brooklyn/Alaska, directed by Erica Sterne

A coming-of-age tale joining teenage boys from Brooklyn, New York on a once-in-a-lifetime trip through the remote Alaskan wilderness.

Pick your favorite of the 12 projects in the poll below. As a reminder, you can vote once between now and next Thursday, February 23rd, at 2 PM EST.

