You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

‘Purple Moonlight’: OG Ron C and the Chopstars Give ‘Moonlight’ the Chopped-Not-Slopped Treatment — Listen

Four songs from the Oscar-nominated drama's soundtrack have been reworked.

2 hours ago

“Moonlight”

Moonlight” is up for eight Academy Awards tonight, including Best Original Score. To mark the occasion, OG Ron C and the Chopstars have given the film’s musical stylings a chopped-and-slopped remix. “Purple Moonlight” takes four pieces from the acclaimed drama’s soundtrack, like Aretha Franklin’s “One Step Ahead” and Goodie Mob’s “Cell Therapy,” and reinvents them. Listen below.

READ MORE: Will ‘Moonlight’s Indie Spirit Awards Love Extend to Oscar Sunday?

Following three stages in the life of a young black man struggling with his sexuality, “Moonlight” emerged last fall as the most critically beloved movie of 2016. That love has extended to the awards circuit as well, including a host of prizes for writer/director Barry Jenkins and co-star Mahershala Ali, who’s the favorite to win Best Supporting Actor tonight.

READ MORE: ‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins Almost Didn’t Become a Filmmaker, But Now He’s an Oscar Heavyweight: Awards Spotlight

How the movie ultimately fares with Oscar remains to be seen. In the meantime, listen to OG Ron C and the Chopstars’ four new works and calm your nerves.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


More From IndieWire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad