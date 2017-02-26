‘Purple Moonlight’: OG Ron C and the Chopstars Give ‘Moonlight’ the Chopped-Not-Slopped Treatment — Listen

Four songs from the Oscar-nominated drama's soundtrack have been reworked.

“Moonlight” is up for eight Academy Awards tonight, including Best Original Score. To mark the occasion, OG Ron C and the Chopstars have given the film’s musical stylings a chopped-and-slopped remix. “Purple Moonlight” takes four pieces from the acclaimed drama’s soundtrack, like Aretha Franklin’s “One Step Ahead” and Goodie Mob’s “Cell Therapy,” and reinvents them. Listen below.

Following three stages in the life of a young black man struggling with his sexuality, “Moonlight” emerged last fall as the most critically beloved movie of 2016. That love has extended to the awards circuit as well, including a host of prizes for writer/director Barry Jenkins and co-star Mahershala Ali, who’s the favorite to win Best Supporting Actor tonight.

How the movie ultimately fares with Oscar remains to be seen. In the meantime, listen to OG Ron C and the Chopstars’ four new works and calm your nerves.

