‘QB1: Beyond the Lights’ Sneak Peek Gives Real-Life ‘Friday Night Lights’ Vibes – Watch

The 10-part documentary series is produced by "Friday Night Lights" creator Peter Berg

It’s been six years since “Friday Night Lights” went off the air, but Peter Berg is returning to the world of high-school football with “QB1: Beyond the Lights.” The 10-part documentary series explores the final seasons of three of the nation’s top high school quarterbacks.

The documentary series looks to evoke the same type of drama that the critically acclaimed “Friday Night Lights” was known for through the real-life experiences of three star-quarterbacks both on and off the field.

This exclusive clip focuses on Tate Martell out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, as he looks ahead to another perfect season.

“QB1: Beyond the Lights,” executive produced by Berg will be available to stream February 15 through Complex Networks’ Rated Red on go90.

