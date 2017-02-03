Why Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ Never Got a Sequel

Tarantino previously expressed an interest in making both a prequel and a sequel to "Pulp Fiction."

Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” took more than $200 million on an $8 million budget in 1994, making it one of the biggest surprise hits of the 1990s. As the AV Club points out, that type of return on investment “generally leads to the immediate announcement of three sequels, a prequel TV miniseries, and a webcomic that tidies up loose ends from the interstitial video game franchise.”

Despite the fact that Tarantino previously expressed an interest in making both a prequel to “Pulp Fiction” featuring John Travolta’s character of Vincent Vega and a sequel about Samuel L. Jackson’s Jules Winnfield, neither project has come to fruition. One reason is that the former idea became increasingly tough to pull off due to Travolta’s age. Playing a younger version of yourself isn’t really viable once a decade has passed since the original movie. The project also would have included Michael Madsen’s character from “Reservoir Dogs,” Mr. Blonde aka Vic Vega, as Travolta’s character in “Pulp Fiction” is meant to be Vic Vega’s twin brother. The movie would have been set in Amsterdam, where Vincent first encountered the famous royale with cheese at McDonald’s.

The other idea involved revisiting Jackson’s Jules Winnfield after the storyline of “Pulp Fiction,” but Tarantino hasn’t commented publicly about the concept in years.

So will Tarantino ever make a sequel to one of his films? Though “Kill Bill” had a Volume 1 and a Volume 2, those movies were more of a packaged deal, and the rumored “Kill Bill Vol. 3” has still never been much more than a rumor.

Tarantino has hinted that he will retire from directing after 10 movies, which leaves him with two more to go. Other ideas he’s teased include an adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s novel “Forty Lashes Less One,” a gangster movie set in the 1930’s, and a story in which Christophe Waltz would reprise the role of Hans Landa from “Inglourious Basterds.” Tarantino even wrote a script for this project called “Killer Crow.” So while a “Pulp Fiction” sequel probably isn’t in the cards, the chance still exists for Tarantino to make his first sequel, even if it’s at the end of his career.